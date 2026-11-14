Following Barcelona's concern: De Jong says there was no need to take a risk

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Frenkie de Jong's departure between the halves of the Netherlands' match against Greece, despite the resounding 7-0 win in the UEFA Nations League, raised some concerns among Barcelona's fans.

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Xavi Hernandez, the head coach of the Netherlands national team, had confirmed that De Jong was suffering from a back problem. The Dutch player offered his own clarification, though, ruling out any cause for concern. There was no need for the coaching staff to risk keeping him on the pitch, De Jong explained, once the Netherlands had sealed the first half with a clean five-goal lead, especially given his recent return from a long absence with a knee injury.

The Barcelona player told Dutch radio NOS: "The score was 5-0 at the end of the first half, and I had only just come back from injury, so the decision was appropriate and there was no problem with it."

He explained why he had no wish to take on any extra risk: "I have only just come back from injury, and I have not yet regained much match readiness, especially with all the travel and the international matches, in addition to my history with injuries, there was no need to take any risk."

The 29-year-old was pleased with his country's collective display. Good positioning drove the big superiority over Greece, he pointed out, alongside attacking efficiency and the ruthless taking of chances, the opener arriving early.

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De Jong gave his verdict on the match: "I think we simply managed to do things the right way when it came to our positioning on the pitch, and of course we also took advantage of the chances we created, and we scored the first goal straight away, and that always helps. Things went well in footballing terms, and the performance was very enjoyable."

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A positive step on the Netherlands' journey, the midfielder reckoned, but one that demanded more. He refused to treat a single good night as proof of the required level. "It is a good step, and everything looked great tonight, and now we simply have to keep moving forward," he said.

The Netherlands' identity

De Jong spoke about the identity his side is trying to build: "Our vision is clear, we want to attack, build play from the back, press hard in advanced areas of the pitch, and impose our control on matches," a nod to the principles the team is working to develop.

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Plenty of road still lies ahead, the Barcelona player stressed in conclusion, and one big win is not enough to judge how far the national team has come, especially with the World Cup as his last real test. "We are now in a phase of continuous improvement, until we reach the level that allows us, and we hope that happens within two years, to compete for the title," he added.