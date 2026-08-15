Liverpool have stepped up their pursuit in the transfer market, moving from merely monitoring one of their targets to making direct contact with him, clearing the path for negotiations over a potential deal.

The website "Football 365" report that Liverpool have made direct contact regarding Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, a sign that the club have grown more active in exploring a move for the midfielder.

No official offer has landed yet, according to the report. That means talks have not reached an advanced stage.

Manchester United are also in the picture, having made their own enquiry about the player, though the nature of their interest and how serious it is remain unclear.

Liverpool's move looks aimed at establishing the terms required to complete the deal and working out whether an agreement over Wharton can be reached, with the club still weighing up their options in the market.

Real Madrid change their calculations over Adam Wharton

Spanish newspaper as report today, Saturday, that Crystal Palace have asked for around 90 million euros to part with Wharton. That price has pushed Real Madrid to back away from the deal.

United, too, are in the picture, having made their own enquiry about the player, though the nature of their interest and how serious it is remain unclear.

Now that United have entered the fray, Liverpool may need to act more decisively, just days before the summer transfer window shuts.