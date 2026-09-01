Foggia close the transfer window with the signing of Del Sole

Calcio Foggia 1920 have signed former Ascoli striker Ferdinando Del Sole on a permanent deal. The Naples-born forward, born in 1998 and known by the diminutive Nand, leaves the black and whites after 11 appearances across the league, the play-offs and the Coppa Italia. He scored once and provided one assist, both in the 2-0 win over Ternana on matchday two. "The black-and-white club thank Nando for the commitment shown during his time with the Picchio and wish him every success."









Across his career, he has worn the shirts of Pineto, Latina, Potenza, Giugliano, Ancona, Juve Stabia, Pescara, where he came through the ranks, and Juventus Nex Gen. He has scored 25 goals in the professional leagues.

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