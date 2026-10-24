A year and a half ago, the Bayern patriarch wanted to bring the exceptional German talent to the German record champions. The 74-year-old is convinced Wirtz would have fared considerably better on the Isar than he has on Merseyside.

"Florian would play much better for us than he does for Liverpool," Hoeneß told Welt am Sonntag. He said he would "watch many of the team's matches. They haven't integrated him properly at all. At Leverkusen, he got every ball; at Liverpool, he is one among many."

In the summer of 2025, Wirtz made a somewhat surprising move from Bayer to the Reds for around €125 million, after Bayern had also pursued him intensively and Hoeneß, a friend of Wirtz's father Hans, had even indirectly announced a transfer in public.

Uli Hoeneß confirms: Florian Wirtz not currently an option for Bayern Munich

Wirtz has yet to reproduce his outstanding Leverkusen form at Liverpool and has repeatedly faced criticism, some of it harsh. That has recently fuelled talk of a second attempt to bring him to Munich.

But Hoeneß ruled out another move for the Germany international, saying Bayern would not pursue him again. "He has a long-term contract at Liverpool. They will try to integrate him better there," said the honorary president. Wirtz's Liverpool contract runs until 2030.