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Germany attacker Florian Wirtz has expressed his joy after scoring two goals in their 5-0 thrashing of the Netherlands. Wirtz highlighted the team's attacking freedom and relentless pressing after securing top spot in Group A2.

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Wirtz stars in Berlin rout

Florian Wirtz put on a masterclass for Germany, scoring twice as Jurgen Klopp's side romped to a stunning 5-0 victory over the Netherlands at the Olympiastadion. Wirtz's intelligence in the pockets of space between the Dutch midfield and defence proved to be the decisive factor in unlocking the opposition backline.

The emphatic win propelled Germany to the summit of Group A2, overtaking both Greece and the Netherlands to claim top spot and secure quarter-final qualification.

Enjoying the game and entertaining fans

Speaking to German broadcaster ARD after the match, Wirtz reflected on a memorable evening that provided plenty of entertainment for the sold-out crowd in Berlin.

"It was a fitting way to end the year, and we’re very happy. We now want to continue on like this. We’ve made great progress as a group, and it’s a lot of fun to play with this team," Wirtz told ARD.

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"We hope that we were able to make it enjoyable for the fans to watch – it was also a lot of fun for us, especially in the second half. The first half involved quite a bit of hard work and a lot of running. In the second half, everything became a bit easier because we had more space, and then it was really fun."

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Capitalising on second-half space

Wirtz explained that while the first half required immense physical exertion and hard running against a stubborn Dutch press, the game opened up significantly after the break.

"We want to be known for playing attacking football. We always want to score goals and be on top of the opposition. We wanted to keep our foot on the gas and score more goals, and we did that perfectly."

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Wirtz added: "No, I think we want to stand for playing offensive football. We always want to score goals and dominate the opponent. That thought didn't cross anyone's mind for a single second. We wanted to keep pressing forward and score more goals. I think we executed that perfectly."

Carrying momentum into 2027

With the calendar year ending on a sensational high note, Wirtz emphasised the squad's desire to maintain their impressive developmental trajectory when international football resumes.

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"It was a fitting way to end things. We’re very happy and want to continue in this vein. We’ve already made good progress. I’m very proud to be part of this team," Wirtz concluded, adding: "It's been a football year in the national team shirt with plenty of ups and downs. If this international year of 2026 ends like this—yes, it's definitely a dignified conclusion. We can be very satisfied. We want to build on that next year. Crystal clear, we want to get better. I believe we've definitely taken good steps forward in our development as a team. I'm very proud and glad to be part of this squad. It's truly a lot of fun."