Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

In the past two years, Nico Paz has become one of Europe's most sought-after players at Como. His former club Real Madrid have a clever deal to thank.

The summer 2024 transfer window brought football fans several eye-catching moves. Bayern Munich paid around €53 million to sign Michael Olise, then still a largely unknown prospect, from Crystal Palace. Atletico Madrid spent a hefty €75 million to prise Julian Alvarez away from Manchester City. The Argentine forward's move to Atletico was by far the most expensive deal officially completed that summer, but city rivals Real drew more attention, as they so often do.

After years of back and forth, Real Madrid finally persuaded superstar Kylian Mbappe to let his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expire and sign for them instead. The 2018 World Cup winner hoped the move would help him fulfil his dream of winning the Champions League after difficult years in Paris. Madrid, meanwhile, had long sought a top-class centre-forward.

Madrid then completed the signing of wonderkid Endrick, a deal agreed back in December 2022, paying just under €50 million to Brazilian giants Palmeiras Sao Paulo. Real's attack looked well stocked for years to come. Mbappe and Endrick appeared to have filled the gap exposed by Karim Benzema's departure the previous year. Out wide, they already had Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Brahim Diaz and the emerging Arda Güler.

Getty Images

Advertisement Advertisement

Real Madrid sell Nico Paz to Como in summer 2024

Against that backdrop, few noticed when Real Madrid found no room in their squad that same summer for a young man named Nico Paz. They sold him to newly promoted Serie A side Como for a modest €6 million. Some at Real were probably already aware of the Spanish-Argentine's enormous talent: they made sure his contract with the northern Italian club included a buy-back clause.

Related Topics

That clause soon looked valuable. At Madrid, Paz would probably have been a squad player at best behind the star power of Mbappe, Vini Jr and Jude Bellingham. At Como, Cesc Fabregas knew how to make the most of his strengths from the outset. The coach shaped the now 22-year-old into a player he might never have become at Real.

"He taught me practically everything," Paz once said of his Spanish coach. As a player, Fabregas had also pulled the strings in midfield, much as the youngster does today, and was known for his exceptional creativity and quality on the ball. "From the first day, he let me play the way I wanted and gave me a lot of freedom."

Getty Images

Advertisement

What are Nico Paz's strengths at Como?

Paz earned Serie A's best under-23 player award in his first season at Como and the league's best midfielder award the following year. This season, he has taken more shots than any other player in Italy's top flight (46), ranks second for dribble success at 56.3 per cent and has strikingly strong defensive numbers for an attacking player (11.77 duels per 90 minutes, winning 58.9 per cent of them). Fabregas has continued to refine Como's counter-pressing system over the years, and Paz is invaluable to it.

An attack-minded midfielder with an eye for goal, Paz combines the qualities of a traditional playmaker and a dribbling winger with the goal threat and finishing ability of a second striker or counter-attacking forward. He could comfortably play further forward. In just two years, he has recorded 50 goal contributions in all competitions for Como (25 goals and 25 assists). He has been one of the defining figures in the northern Italian club's rapid rise, which reached its high point so far with their first qualification for the Champions League at the end of last season.

Getty Images

Advertisement

Planned return: Can Real Madrid find room for Nico Paz?

Paz has had the chance to return to his boyhood club Real Madrid after each season since his move, but has turned down every opportunity so far. Real let Como buy out the buy-back clause in his contract for a substantial €60 million last summer. His outstanding performances, though, meant they did not want to lose the right to bring the 22-year-old back altogether. Real reportedly have another opportunity to re-sign Paz in the summer 2027 transfer window. According to various media reports, they would then have to pay the northern Italian club a fixed fee of €80 million.

Recent reports suggest Madrid intend to exercise the buy-back right, a provision president Florentino Perez has increasingly included in deals in recent years and put to clever use. Real would have paid just €14 million overall, with the fixed €80 million fee offset by the €66 million received from Como (€6 million plus €60 million). In return, they would get a player who has spent three years developing at the very highest level in the best possible conditions.

Advertisement

That calculation leaves one unknown: what Paz wants for his future. He clearly feels at home under Fabregas at Como and has always blocked a return to Madrid in the past. According to various media reports, the Spanish-Argentine would only consider a move to his boyhood club if he saw a clear path. Paz does not want to return only to find himself outside the club's sporting plans and used merely as a player to sell on for a profit.

Real would also have to find a place for the attacking midfielder in coach Jose Mourinho's system. Mbappe is the undisputed choice at centre-forward, while Jude Bellingham is firmly established in the No. 10 role behind him. That leaves only a place out wide for Paz. Real would have to bench either Yan Diomande, the second-most expensive signing in the club's history, or Arda Güler, whom they have described as the face of their future. And that does not even account for Vini Jr, who was recently suspended following a red card. As in recent transfer windows, Paz has the final say.