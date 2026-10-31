Hansi Flick has reached a historic landmark at Barcelona. The German hit his 100th win in just 131 official matches after the emphatic 6-1 demolition of Deportivo Alavés in the 11th round of LaLiga, etching his name among the most prominent coaches in the Catalan club's history.

Only 131 games were needed to get there. Flick racked up 44 wins in each of the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 campaigns, then added 12 from 14 official matches in the current 2026-2027 season, against 21 defeats and 10 draws. That leaves him with a win rate of around 76.3%, while he has avoided defeat in roughly 84% of his matches.

The numbers under the German lay bare Barcelona's attacking firepower. The side have won 12 of 14 this season and scored 48 goals, a rate of more than three per game. Thumping 5-0 wins over several opponents and a seven-goal haul against Racing Santander tell the same story.

Just two defeats have blotted the record this season: Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and Real Madrid in LaLiga. Barcelona quickly regained their balance with the rout of Alavés.

Flick's feat still falls short of one man, though. Luis Enrique remains the fastest coach to 100 wins in Barcelona's history, reaching the mark in 126 matches to better Pep Guardiola, who needed 139. Enrique signed off his spell with 138 wins from 181 games.