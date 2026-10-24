Hansi Flick has confirmed Barcelona are ready to take on one of Real Madrid's biggest weapons in Sunday's Clasico, the 10th round of La Liga.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, the Barcelona boss said: "I expect to face a team in the Clasico that has great confidence, because in the end we are talking about a great club that includes great players and a great coach. This is my view of the opponent."

"The team has great quality, especially in the front line, and it has produced a good performance in its recent matches," he added.

Asked whether he had drilled his side on set pieces, Flick replied: "Set pieces are one of Real Madrid's strengths, as they are one of the best teams in this aspect. We talked about it today and worked on preparing for it. We have to defend better than we did in Paris."

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He concluded: "Kounde will not feature tomorrow, and we do not want to risk him, and we have to accept that. Olmo was going through a very good period, and he was fully fit at 100%. But he was not lucky. We have to accept it, and he will miss many matches, and this situation is not easy for him. But we also have Fermin."



