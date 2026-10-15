Barcelona's Brazilian star Raphinha took part in full team training on Thursday, after missing the recent period through injury.

Raphinha picked up the injury during the international break while on duty with Brazil, and as a result missed Barca's last two matches against Getafe (La Liga) and Galatasaray (Champions League).

Catalan newspaper "Sport" report that Raphinha rejoined collective training with Barcelona on Thursday, an important step in his recovery.

According to the report, the Brazilian winger went out onto the pitch alongside his team-mates in a session that will gauge his physical response after several days of individual work.

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He had been training alone on the pitch over the past few days, gradually ramping up his workload. Barcelona's spell in Istanbul for the Galatasaray trip also gave him time to push on with his recovery, and he has been feeling better by the day.

His aim looks clear. Raphinha wants to be ready for Saturday's meeting with Real Betis in La Liga, although neither he nor the medical staff fancy any unnecessary risks. Everything hinges on how he responds in Thursday's session and how his condition develops over the next few hours.

One of the most committed players in the Catalan squad, Raphinha went missing at an extremely sensitive point in the fixture list. The winger is desperate to get back and help his team-mates, but he knows full well that a complete recovery, with no setbacks, comes first.

Barcelona missed what the Brazilian brings against Galatasaray in Istanbul, particularly his energy and his appetite for pressing. Hansi Flick's side still produced an exceptional second half and completely neutralised the Turkish team.

With a congested fixture list and decisive matches on the horizon, his return will be a major boost for the Catalan coaching staff.

Should things keep moving in the right direction and Flick judge the moment right, the Brazilian could travel with the squad to Seville for Real Betis. His involvement is far from guaranteed. Thursday's session could prove decisive in bringing forward the date of his comeback.

Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong also completed the full session. He rejoined the group last week and, as Flick explained in a press conference, could receive medical clearance this week, opening the door to a place in the squad against Real Betis.



