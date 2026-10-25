Raphinha is no longer just another attacking option in Barcelona's ranks. Under Hansi Flick, the Brazilian has become a genuine nightmare for Real Madrid. He keeps finding the net against the old enemy, proof of the difference the German coach has made to his level and his impact in El Clasico.

Raphinha struck again on Sunday evening at the Spotify Camp Nou, in the tenth round of the Spanish league, adding yet another chapter to his brilliance in Spanish football's most thrilling fixture.

The goal grew from a corner on the right. The ball worked its way back to Pedri, who threaded a precise pass through Real Madrid's defence and set Raphinha up in the perfect position to score.

Inside the box, the Brazilian controlled smartly before firing through the legs of Jude Bellingham and into the net. It was the 61st-minute equaliser, and the Camp Nou stands erupted.

That strike was more than another entry in Raphinha's record. It confirmed the striking shift in his numbers against Real Madrid since Flick took charge, as revealed by a statistic published by the "Mister Chip" account, which specialises in sporting numbers and statistics.

According to the account, Raphinha has played 14 Clasico matches, split evenly across two eras. In the 7 before Flick's arrival, he failed to score a single goal and managed just one assist.

Everything changed under the German. Across his next 7 Clasicos, Raphinha has scored 8 goals and added two assists, a tally that captures the sheer scale of his transformation against the old rivals.

The numbers tell the story of a completely different player in the biggest games. From a scoring drought to a decisive role in Barcelona's attack, Raphinha has become one of the Catalans' sharpest weapons in their battle with Real Madrid.



