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Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick stressed his respect for Azerbaijani side Sabah, pointing out that they have a good football philosophy that would allow them to compete in La Liga. He also spoke about Pau Cubarsi's availability and criticised the way referees have treated his team in recent matches.

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Flick wants Barcelona to go into the game focused and in high spirits. The Azerbaijani side, he pointed out, have the courage to build from the back and aren't afraid to keep the ball and try to create attacks.

Barcelona face Sabah on Wednesday evening at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase. The Catalan side want to extend their positive run and edge closer to sealing direct qualification for the last 16.

Barcelona sit fifth in the league phase table with 9 points from 3 wins and one defeat. Sabah are down in 31st on 3 points, with one win and 3 defeats.

Quizzed at his press conference on the similarities between the two sides' playing philosophies, Flick said: "We've already discussed it with the analysts. We think Sabah could compete in La Liga because they have a very good philosophy. Tomorrow it's important for us to approach the game with high morale and the necessary focus."

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He added, as reported by Mundo Deportivo: "They're a team who like to play and they have the courage to build attacks from the back. The important thing is that we have high morale. It's the Champions League and we have to play the way we always do."

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Do Barcelona's players need motivating? Not according to Flick: "I don't think the players need any motivation. It's the Champions League and they love it. Sabah are playing in the competition for the first time and will be really fired up. We want the same mentality from our players."

Flick then turned to recent refereeing incidents, and he made no secret of his unhappiness with how his team have been treated: "I'm not sure this is the best way to put it, but look, there have been mixed emotions on the bench, off the pitch in the stands and on the pitch recently. That was clear."

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He added: "For us, there were decisions that should have been made differently, and we made that clear, especially to the fourth official (in the recent Villarreal game). But in our view, he didn't handle it well, and I hope the referees' committee realises that."

He continued: "We tried to understand, so we hope they will understand our position too, especially so that we can communicate on an equal footing. It's not nice when they talk down to us. We can do better, but we also have to ask them to do the same."

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Asked whether Fermin Lopez could repeat the protest at the officiating that got him sent off while sitting on the bench , Flick joked: "We'll sit Fermin in the back row of the bench so it doesn't happen again, but he'll be able to play tomorrow."

Flick also gave an update on Pau Cubarsi and whether he could feature: "He's available now. The injury isn't serious or life-threatening, but we may want to give him more time to recover. It's possible he plays tomorrow too. We'll see what decision we make."

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Lamine Yamal hasn't made the trip to Azerbaijan, and Flick explained the call: "We've played without him on other occasions. We decided yesterday that he should stay at home. We hope he recovers well and comes back to us as soon as possible."

Frenkie de Jong earned warm praise. Flick singled out the Dutch midfielder's versatility and his willingness to fill whatever role the team need: "What I've liked most about him is his willingness to play in any position the team needs, and what I've liked most is his desire to help the team wherever it's needed."

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He went on: "Frenkie is one of the best midfielders in the world, and we need him in that position too. We'll see where he plays tomorrow, but I'm happy with his outstanding performances."

Flick signed off by weighing up whether to hand chances to some of his fringe players, with a congested run of fixtures ahead: "I haven't decided yet. We might make some changes. We have a lot of games until the end of the year, and it's important that all the players get playing time. We'll try to manage it in the best way possible."