Hansi Flick refused to hide behind excuses after Barcelona's defeat to holders Paris Saint-Germain, instead offering up a striking admission.

Barcelona kept their chances alive until late in the second half, but Paris Saint-Germain snatched a precious 4-2 win on Tuesday evening at the Parc des Princes, the standout fixture of the third round of the Champions League phase.









Defeat ended a perfect start for Barça. It was their first loss of the season across all competitions, having won their opening 11 matches.

Now the Catalans face their toughest test yet. Real Madrid await next Sunday in the La Liga showpiece.

Flick, for his part, conceded that the French giants deserved their win.

Speaking after the match, in comments highlighted by Spanish newspaper "AS", he said: "It was a great match from both teams, but Paris Saint-Germain proved they are better than us."

On his side's second-half display, the German pointed to the threat PSG carry on the break and admitted his players ran out of steam in the closing stages.

"Paris have great quality in transitions, and we were also not at our best physically during the last 10 minutes," he added. "This is not an excuse, but we did not have the best preparation for this match."

Flick also demanded a reckoning. The team, he said, must analyse the performance, correct the mistakes and produce more in the matches ahead.

Olmo injury raises concern

Dani Olmo gave the manager a fresh worry. The midfielder went down after a collision and felt pain, with Flick confirming a proper assessment will have to wait.

"Olmo took a knock and felt pain, and we have to wait," Flick said.

He offered no further detail on the severity of the problem or how long Olmo might be sidelined, with the player's condition yet to be clarified.

Special praise for Xavi Espart

Youngster Xavi Espart drew warm words from Flick after being handed his chance against one of Europe's strongest sides.

"He played a great match, and what he produces every time he plays is amazing," the German said.