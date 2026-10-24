Jules Koundé will miss tomorrow's Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid. The Frenchman has failed to recover from the ankle injury he suffered last week, forcing Hansi Flick to turn once again to the defensive line that started against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Changes are expected further forward in midfield and attack.

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", Koundé could not take part in Barcelona's training session today, Saturday, despite throwing everything into his recovery to make the match. Flick confirmed as much in his pre-match press conference.

Losing the French defender only deepens Barcelona's problems at the back. With Eric García and Andreas Christensen still sidelined, Flick will stick with the same options he picked against Paris Saint-Germain, Alex Campos among the substitutes.

Pau Cubarsí and Gerard Martín are set to anchor the centre of defence, with Xavi Espart on the right and João Cancelo on the left. Alejandro Baldé waits his turn on the bench after limited minutes in Paris.

Dani Olmo's left hamstring injury forces a change in midfield. The problem will keep him out for a month, so Fermín López steps in alongside Pedri and Rodri in the middle, according to the expected lineup.

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Also in the squad is Oriol Guerin, one of the brightest talents in the club's academy. Frenkie de Jong, meanwhile, is close to a return after recovering from the knee injury he picked up at the World Cup. A third straight call-up could hand him his first appearance of the season.

Up front, Flick is ready to lean on his main trio. Raphinha leads the line, Lamine Yamal starts on the right and Anthony Gordon on the left, with Adeyemi an option to replace the English winger if the game demands it.

Hamza Abdelkarim is also expected to join the first-team squad after featuring for the reserves against Utebo last week. It hands Flick one more option ahead of the showdown with Real Madrid.