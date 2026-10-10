Flick prepares wholesale changes to Barcelona's line-up against Getafe

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is set to make sweeping changes to his side's line-up for the Getafe clash, which takes place today, Saturday, at the Spotify Camp Nou. Expect an unprecedented XI, led by goalkeeper Joan Garcia and Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus.

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", the return of competition after an international break lasting nearly three weeks, coupled with a looming run of difficult fixtures, will force the German coach into changes and hand chances to players who rarely feature. The clashes with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are fast approaching.

Flick looks certain to call on two fresh faces against José Bordalás's side. The first is the return of Joan Garcia in goal, after a right knee injury he sustained on 16 September during the clash against Racing. The second is Gabriel Jesus, who starts for the first time at centre-forward at the expense of Raphinha, who has not fully recovered from the muscle oedema he suffered a week ago on duty with Brazil.









Gavi and Alejandro Balde are also expected to get their chance in the starting line-up.

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For the left-back, it would be a first start of the current season.

Pedri and Rodri, meanwhile, may be handed a breather, while the predictions point to Fermín López in midfield after he sat out some of his country's matches.

At the back, Eric Garcia is set to take the right-back slot following his recovery from a muscle strain, with Pau Cubarsí and Gerard Martín anchoring the heart of the defence.

Up front, Flick will find it hard to leave out Lamine Yamal, especially given the exceptional form he is in. The goals and decisive assists keep flowing at a striking rate.

Who fills the left wing remains the biggest question mark over Barcelona's line-up. The battle boils down to two names: Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi, the leading candidates for the role.

Barcelona's full expected line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Joan Garcia.

Defence: Balde - Gerard Martín - Pau Cubarsí - Eric Garcia.

Midfield: Gavi - Fermín López - Pedri.

Attack: Adeyemi - Gabriel Jesus - Lamine Yamal.