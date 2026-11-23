Share Follow GOAL on Google

Barcelona arrived in Azerbaijan on Monday evening after completing the longest journey in their history for a European competition, with the Catalan club's plane landing in Baku ahead of Wednesday's clash with Sabah in the fifth match of the Champions League group stage.

Advertisement

Hansi Flick's side covered almost 4,000 kilometres to get there. Baku sits exactly 3,970 kilometres from Barcelona, making this the longest trip the Catalan club have ever made in any continental competition.

Club president Joan Laporta led the delegation, which landed in Azerbaijan after a flight of more than five hours. The squad left shortly after 1pm on an unprecedented journey that tested the patience of players and coaching staff all the way to eastern Europe. A group of officials and fans were waiting to welcome them.

Barcelona train tomorrow, Tuesday, at 5pm at the Baku Olympic Stadium, which will host the match.

Flick and Frenkie de Jong will face the media 45 minutes before the session to discuss preparations, absentees and the team's plan for a tough away fixture.

Advertisement Advertisement

Spanish newspaper Marca quoted a source inside the Barcelona delegation who said the mood was positive despite the long journey, and that everyone understands how important the match is.

Related Topics

Next matches SAB Champions League 12:45 BAR

Barcelona won't hang around afterwards. The Blaugrana will board a private plane straight after the Sabah game, and there's no training on Thursday because Flick wants his players to rest after such a long trip.

Training resumes on Friday morning as the squad turn their attention to the next La Liga fixture. First, though, Barcelona want a win in this fifth group-stage match to keep their place in the Champions League top eight.

Advertisement

They sit fifth right now. Eight other sides are level on nine points, among them Cesc Fabregas's Como, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool, so a win in Baku is essential to secure a direct place in the next round without depending on other results.

Flick named his squad on Monday before travelling, and it held a few surprises. Lamine Yamal stayed behind in Barcelona with an injury to his right ankle, while young Belgian winger Jesse Bisiwu earned his first call-up to the first team.

Advertisement

Hamza, Christensen, Xavi Espart, Roony and Rodri didn't make the trip to Baku either. All of them are injured and will continue their recovery at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper training complex.

That leaves Flick juggling significant absences and leaning on young players to get the job done in Azerbaijan and take all three points home before the long journey back to Barcelona.

Advertisement

According to the same source, the German coach focused on his players' mental state during the long trip. His instruction to the whole squad: get a good night's sleep.