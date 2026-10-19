Flick: Paris are the best team in the world, and this star will start

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick sees Tuesday's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain as the perfect chance for his side to prove what they can do.

Flick said, in the pre-match press conference: "I think tomorrow's game is a good test for us. I want our team to play with confidence, as a side that has won its last 11 matches does. We will be facing the best team in the world over the last two years, and this is an opportunity for us."

Turning to PSG coach Luis Enrique, Flick said: "His team plays wonderful football, and he is one of the best coaches in the world. I really like the intensity in their performance, the pressing his team applies, how the players exchange positions, and the flexibility in his system. They are remarkable at this level, it is wonderful work."

Asked about Gerard Martin and his options in defence, he explained: "Frenkie de Jong can play, and Alex Campos is also with us. I am certain everything will go well. Perhaps we are not going through the best moment, but we have to accept that. We hope Jules Koundé will be ready by the end of the week."

Raphinha's involvement was never in doubt. "He will be in the starting line-up tomorrow," said Flick.

Last season's defeat to PSG at Montjuïc also came up. "It was a difficult match. This year, we played from the start in the style we want. We are a team that has confidence and is good at controlling the ball. We will see what happens tomorrow, as we are ready. Our players feel happy to be facing Paris Saint-Germain tomorrow, as they are a wonderful team. It will be a great opportunity to prove how strong we are," said the Barcelona coach.

Which matters more, PSG or the Clásico? Flick had a simple answer: "The next match is always the most important, and so tomorrow's match is the most important."

He refused to be drawn on the Arda Güler controversy during the Real Madrid and Sevilla match. "This question is not directed at me," he said.

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What sets the two clubs apart right now? "It is about maturity," he explained. "They have developed and matured as a team over recent years, and what they have achieved is astonishing. In their last match, they managed to turn the result around within minutes. This is the quality they possess, and they also have wonderful players on the bench."

His 100th win as Barcelona boss is within reach, and Flick reflected on the ride. "When we started here, we already said we were ready. It has been a long journey. I appreciate the respect and affection I receive from the Barcelona fans, it is amazing. When you win, everyone is happy, and I believe the team is doing wonderful work. I am very proud of it."

The German added: "The players returned from a long World Cup, and some thought they might not be in full readiness at 100%, but they actually are. It is astonishing to watch them in training, as well as the atmosphere prevailing inside the dressing room."

Barcelona have conceded only one goal, and Flick knows why his high line keeps paying off. "Playing with a high defensive line always involves risk, but when we lose the ball, we move quickly, fight and press the opponent. We have scored many goals."

Possession, he concluded, will decide everything. "Midfield will be important. Both teams have very distinguished players in this position. If we have possession of the ball, they will not be able to score against us. The most important thing is not to make mistakes, because Paris Saint-Germain are marked by great precision. We will have to keep our concentration to the highest degree."



