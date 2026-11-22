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Barcelona coach Hansi Flick, the German, voiced his displeasure at the refereeing decisions in the match against Villarreal, which ended in a 3-2 win for the Catalan side after they turned a two-goal deficit into a thrilling victory at Camp Nou.

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Flick, speaking after the match, zeroed in on Fermín López's red card and the fouls on Lamine Yamal. He also highlighted the part Eric García and João Cancelo played in turning the game in the second half.

The referee sent off Fermín López in the closing minutes of the second half, but the TV broadcast never showed the incident.

Fermín López had scored Barcelona's second goal in today's match against Villarreal before making way for Dani Olmo in the 68th minute.

His red card came for protesting the referee's refusal to award Barcelona a penalty following a challenge on Anthony Gordon.

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Flick then confronted referee Alejandro José Hernández Hernández over the red card and demanded an explanation. The official booked the German coach for his protests.

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It all unfolded in the minutes after the midfielder's dismissal, with Flick watching from the technical area.

The Barcelona coach was unhappy with how the referee treated him and suggested their history stretches back well beyond this game. He said: "The same thing always happens with this referee."

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He admitted he didn't know exactly what had passed between Fermín and the referee, because he hadn't heard what the midfielder said. But he insisted the official was looking only at the Barcelona bench. When Flick approached him to ask what offence had earned his player a red card, he got a yellow of his own.

Nor did his complaints stop at Fermín. Flick felt Lamine Yamal suffered a number of clear fouls that the referee ignored, waving play on instead.

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Still, he told his players to accept the officiating, not to dwell on it and to focus on improving on the pitch. The second-half display, he said, is the model to follow.

Flick traced the two-goal deficit to mistakes Barcelona made in the first seven minutes, which let in Tajon Buchanan and Oluwaseyi. He didn't think the scoreline fully reflected his side's level, though. His players had chances to cut the gap before half-time, the best of them a penalty won by Lamine Yamal. He missed it, making the climb back even steeper, before the performance improved markedly after the break.

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The real turnaround, Flick explained, came after the interval, when Barcelona grew more organised and imposed their style more effectively. "In the second half we played much better and with more structure," he said.

He was convinced his team deserved the win. The improvement went beyond attack, he noted, to organisation and collective movement, which helped Barcelona seize the initiative and turn a deficit into a lead.

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Eric García and João Cancelo earned special praise. Flick said both produced an excellent second half, energising the attack on both flanks.

Full-backs, he explained, must do more than defend: they need to play an active part in building attacks and creating chances. Cancelo showed exactly that in the 57th minute. His effort struck the post, and he then combined with Pedri in a move that won a corner. Gerard Martín took it, and the goal that reduced the deficit followed.

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Ten minutes later, Flick added, Eric García created another chance from the right. It deflected off Pau Navarro into the Villarreal net to complete Barcelona's comeback.