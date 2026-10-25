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FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-PRESSERAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Flick issues a final warning to his players, and a surprise comment on Courtois' absence

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
H. Flick
T. Courtois
L. Yamal
Spain
Germany
Belgium

Lamine Yamal is enjoying a brilliant season.

Hansi Flick issued a final warning to his Barcelona players minutes before kick-off against Real Madrid in tonight's LaLiga Clasico at the Camp Nou.

The Barca boss told DAZN: "Real Madrid are a great team, but we also have great potential. I want to see the team focused."

Flick added: "I think the players know very well how to manage the match, especially the Clasico."

"We have played many similar matches against Real Madrid over the past two years since my arrival, so the players have enough experience and know what awaits them," he went on.

Calm was the mood he wanted to project. "I am calm, and it is wonderful to see everyone following this match, but we have to focus on what we must do on the pitch," he continued.


Praise followed for his young star. "Lamine Yamal is having a wonderful season. He shows his commitment and mentality in every training session, and it is amazing to watch him. I hope he continues to play at this level always."

On the visitors' injury problems, he concluded: "As for the absence of Courtois, we know he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and he proves it in every match, but we also have injured players, and that is something we have to deal with."

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