Hansi Flick has heaped praise on Abde Ezzalzouli, singling out the Real Betis winger's individual quality and his nerve in one-on-one duels ahead of Saturday's La Liga meeting between the two sides.

The Barcelona boss was asked about the Moroccan at his pre-match press conference, and told Spanish newspaper "Sport" that Ezzalzouli has huge potential. He admires the way he plays, and the damage he can do in the final third.

"What I see from him impresses me," the German said. "He is a wonderful player, and I like the way he plays football, and his confidence in taking on opponents one against one in the final third of the pitch. He is also capable of scoring, and that is something impressive."

Careful not to dwell too long on a player contracted elsewhere, Flick still made his point clearly enough. Great qualities, he said. The praise says plenty about how far Ezzalzouli's game has come of late.

Pace, trickery and a genuine threat on goal have made the 24-year-old one of the standout performers in the Betis shirt this season. His strike against Porto in the Champions League said everything about what he can do.

Next matches BET LaLiga 12:30 BAR

Barcelona travel to face a side in form, and Flick knows it. For Ezzalzouli, there's a chance to keep the run going and show he can hurt one of La Liga's heavyweights.