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Barcelona head coach Hans Flick sent a veiled message to his midfielder Rodri during the press conference he held ahead of the team's La Liga match against Villarreal.

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Rodri said a few days ago that the team needed to raise their level to compete for every title. Flick agreed: "All the players can play better, even him."

Barcelona's problems at centre-back haven't gone away, with Christensen injured and Cubarsí struggling. Asked how he plans to cope, Flick said, in comments carried by Spanish newspaper AS: "I don't know yet, there are always differences from what you expect. Christensen was fine and it was the right decision for him to stay, and now he is out for two matches. Cubarsí has had some problems and we have to be careful. He will probably be on the bench on Sunday."

There was some good news, though: "But Koundé is coming back and Olmo is coming back, and we have to manage it. When you see what is happening at the big clubs, this happens everywhere, and we have to manage it in the best possible way."

Pressed on whether Christensen's injury showed the club needed to sign a centre-back, Flick stood by his defender: "Injuries are part of our job and we have to help him. He is disappointed, but for me, when he is fit, he is one of the best centre-backs. We encourage him and help him improve physically and grow, that is our job."

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He was just as protective of Cubarsí: "As I said before, Cubarsí had an exceptional season last season and took part in the World Cup, and we have to look after him."

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Had he spoken to Raphinha? "Of course I spoke to him. He is my player, but my opinion on the matter does not count. They in Brazil made this decision and I accept it, and he is now here to play at 100 per cent. He is calm and ready, and I am fine with that."

One reporter put it to Flick: "What worries you more, facing Villarreal or travelling to Baku and then La Coruña?" He didn't see it as a burden: "This is part of our job, and it is also a privilege. We play in the league and the Champions League and we want to fight for titles. The atmosphere in the dressing room is incredible and I want to keep it that way."

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Morale, he insisted, is high: "We are in high spirits and in a good moment, and we are managing the injury situations. The backroom staff are doing an amazing job, from the analysts to the fitness coaches, and even those working in communications."

As for the debate surrounding Yamal, Flick was firm: "He was ready for the second match. He is an incredible player, he is performing at a great level and we are with him."

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He sounded cautiously optimistic about Rodri's fitness: "We have to wait, but I think he is fine. We have to look after him and monitor his progress day by day. He suffered a similar injury at Manchester City and I have spoken to him. It is not the same injury he suffered in the past, but we have to be careful."

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And did he share Rodri's view that the team must raise their level to compete for the Champions League? "Definitely, that is what we want. All the players can play better, even him. We have potential and we have to improve."

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Does he feel appreciated by those around Barcelona? Flick kept it modest: "My job is preparation. A good job, not the best. We lost two matches in one week and did not play our best football. There were reasons, but I think we have done a good job and the fans are happy. We have a responsibility towards the people and we work hard so that they are satisfied with us."

Barcelona play nine matches in 28 days. Flick explained how he'll handle it: "As I said before, we are Barcelona and we play at the highest level in every competition, and we want to win them all, that is our goal. But of course we have to manage the minutes. The players must be ready to play."

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He also gave an update on two of his players: "Rodri can make it in time, and there is a need to be careful with Cubarsí. I am talking about that with the players."

Could De Jong be the answer at full-back? Flick wouldn't commit: "We'll see... he is back. He felt something minor, but he is available and that is the most important thing."

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Finally, had he expected Real Madrid to look this strong? Flick widened the picture: "There are also Atlético Madrid and Real Betis, but we haven't talked about Villarreal. I think Iñigo is an exceptional coach. He is young, but he has a big future. I am not worried about Real Madrid. We are 3 points ahead of them, and we have to defend this position."