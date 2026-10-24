Flick fires up the Clásico atmosphere: it's about more than three points!

Hansi Flick has talked up Barcelona's showdown with Real Madrid, insisting El Clasico means far more than three points given the weight it carries across the game. The German also reflected on the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, stressing the need to learn from mistakes, and reserved praise for Rodri and Xavi Espart.

Tomorrow's eagerly awaited meeting at the Spotify Camp Nou, in the tenth round of the Spanish league, carries huge significance for Flick. He declared his side ready and backed their ability ahead of the contest.

Speaking at the press conference, Flick said: "El Clasico is different, it is the best match in our sport, and everyone will watch it. It is incredible. It is true that we are playing for just three points, but the importance of the match goes far beyond that. We are happy to take part in this event, and we are eagerly looking forward to the encounter. We are ready and we have great confidence in our team."

Rodri drew warm words from the Barcelona boss, who hailed his impact and declared himself delighted with the midfielder's form. "We were all convinced that he would develop when we had the chance to sign him," he said. "He has made a valuable addition to the team, which was evident in his first matches. I am very happy to have him with us, and the midfield enjoys great quality with him alongside Pedri."

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On the Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain, Flick explained that his coaching staff had picked through the causes with the players and dissected the game, aiming to iron out the errors and sharpen the performance.

"We did many things well, but there are aspects we need to improve," he added. "This defeat represents an opportunity to develop and grow, to challenge ourselves and to work on improving as a team."

Xavi Espart earned a mention too. Flick pointed to the young player's promising qualities, adding that keeping up his standards comes down to what he produces on the pitch.

"We know how professional football is, performance is everything," Flick said. "He has delivered a wonderful level, and that is amazing. He possesses great qualities and room to develop, and he is delivering an excellent performance at the moment."



