Flick echoes Yamal's view on Barcelona's "wronged" star

Gerard Martin has hit 100 official appearances in a Barcelona shirt, a milestone plenty of players have never managed across the Catalan club's history.

According to the newspaper Sport, his first-team story started in the summer of 2024, when Hansi Flick called him up for pre-season as part of an expanded list of academy players.

Back then, Gerard's level had not gone beyond the limits of the Spanish first division, despite an impressive season with Barca's reserve side.

The German's arrival changed everything. Flick identified his strengths, limited his shortcomings and made the most of his potential, guiding him through a run of steady development that turned him into a professional worthy of the highest levels of the game.

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His first outing with the senior side came at left-back. Then Inigo Martinez left, and Barcelona's back line needed a reshuffle.

Spells in a three-man defence during his time with Cornella had already given Gerard Martin a grounding, and that experience helped him accept the challenge and adapt to centre-back within a four-defender system.

He absorbed the new tactical concepts quickly and precisely. He now forms a stable, well-drilled defensive partnership alongside Pau Cubarsi.

Flick held nothing back after the Getafe game, telling his press conference: "Gerard Martin's confidence has improved a great deal. He is committed to the style of play we use. Everyone can develop, and what Gerard is producing reflects the fact that he has reached elite level. He does not get the recognition he deserves."

Inside the dressing room, they see it the same way. Lamine Yamal recently pointed out in a press interview that Gerard Martin does not receive enough recognition.

Asked about it in a recent interview with Sport, the player agreed: "Well, yes, perhaps I am somewhat underappreciated from outside the club. But the most important thing for me is to be appreciated by my team-mates, my family and the coach. That is what I focus on."

So 100 games is no accident. It is the product of discipline amid the outside noise, and of a coaching staff who spotted his strengths and set about developing them from day one.