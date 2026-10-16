Hansi Flick has reshuffled Barcelona's schedule before the trip to Seville, with the Catalans facing Real Betis tomorrow, Saturday, in the ninth round of the Spanish league.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" report that Flick has pushed the press conference back by half an hour to half past one in the afternoon. The squad will then train for the final time at half past three, rather than before the conference as originally planned.

That tweak gives the players an easier run-up before they fly to Seville, where they will spend the night ahead of the game. Kick-off at La Cartuja is half past six on Saturday evening.

Barcelona want everything right for this one. Real Betis sit third in the Spanish league table.







