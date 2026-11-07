Hansi Flick didn't hold back ahead of Barcelona's eagerly awaited clash with Atletico Madrid. The German laid bare his thinking on the starting line-up, the fitness of several players returning from injury and the race for top spot in LaLiga.

Barcelona head to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Sunday for the twelfth round of the Spanish league, a fixture that carries huge weight for the Catalans in the title race.

Flick covered plenty of ground during the match press conference: the difficulty of the test, past memories against Atletico, the Frenkie de Jong-Marc Bernal dilemma and the situation facing Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen.

"Every match is extremely important," he said. "There are three or four very strong teams in the Spanish league, and the gaps between them in the table are very close. And of course, beating Atletico Madrid will be very important."

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He added: "We will do our utmost, but we still have a long way to go in the season. We will go there aiming to win, aware that we will be facing a wonderful team with a great coach, and so the match will be difficult."

Those previous meetings with Atletico didn't interest him. "All of that is now in the past, and it does not occupy me now," Flick explained. "The most important thing for me is what will happen tomorrow. We know we will be facing a very strong team, and we have to win in order to climb to the top of the table before the international break. So it is important that we show our strength and quality in this match."

A choice between De Jong and Bernal

Flick weighed up the differences between his two midfield options. "Frenkie can play in different positions, but there are similarities between them," he said. "De Jong may have more experience, but both have the confidence and the ability to make decisive decisions when dealing with the ball."

He added: "Bernal is putting in an excellent performance. He knows well the places where he should be on the pitch, and I am very happy with what he is offering. I am also very happy with Frenkie's return. We need to pick the right starting line-up, and that is what we will talk about later today or tomorrow."

Would De Jong start against Atletico? "I have not yet decided whether he will start the match or not, and it is always better to think about such matters carefully," he answered. "We know his capabilities well, as well as Bernal's, and I really liked what the latter produced."

Flick responds to criticism over managing Rodri's injury

Pressed on the timing of Rodri's return and the criticism over how the case was handled, Flick was blunt. "Things can always be improved, but I believe that in this case I communicated with the player and we reached a solution," he said.

He explained: "When you talk with a player who has experience, and you listen to him, and you agree on a solution, I do not think there is much more that can be done beyond that. That is my opinion. And when you see the result, you may say you could have acted better, but all of that is now in the past."

A defensive boost for Barcelona before the Atletico clash

Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen have returned to group training, and Flick confirmed the pair will make Barcelona's squad for the trip to Madrid.

"Eric may start the match," the German coach said. "Both will be in the team's squad tomorrow. I think Eric can play from the start, but we will see."