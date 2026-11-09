José Mourinho has been crowned La Liga's best coach for October after steering Real Madrid to a flawless month in the competition.

According to the official announcement from La Liga, the Portuguese saw off competition from Atlético Madrid's Diego Simeone and Real Sociedad boss Pellegrino Matarazzo to claim the award for the first time this season.

This was no mere reward for a winning streak. Mourinho beat Hansi Flick's Barcelona in the Clásico and matched that statement result with a perfect month across the board.

The standout came at the Spotify Camp Nou on 25 October, a 2-1 win over Barcelona in La Liga's tenth round.

Kylian Mbappé settled it, striking twice in the 41st and 87th minutes. Raphinha had levelled with the hosts' only goal in the 61st.

Those three points carried extra weight. They ended Barcelona's perfect start, the Catalans having won their opening nine fixtures before Real Madrid handed them a first defeat.

Simeone made it a tight race of his own. He delivered a perfect month with Atlético Madrid, reeling off three straight wins: 2-1 against Alavés, 1-0 over Espanyol and the same score against Deportivo La Coruña.

Matarazzo also earned his place on the shortlist, guiding Real Sociedad to three victories: 3-2 over Deportivo La Coruña, 5-2 against Málaga and 2-1 over Levante.

Three coaches, three flawless league records. Mourinho edged the final vote on the strength of Real Madrid's results, chief among them that precious Clásico triumph.

The three wins tightened Real Madrid's grip on the title race. They beat Villarreal 1-0, thrashed Sevilla 4-1 and then rounded off the month by downing Barcelona on their own patch.

That Barcelona result mattered twice over. It cut the gap on the Catalans to three points and blew the fight for top spot wide open.