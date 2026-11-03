Flick celebrates ending Barcelona's negative run and raises mystery over Rodri

Hansi Flick was delighted with Barcelona's defensive display in Tuesday night's 3-0 Champions League win over Aston Villa, stressing that every player played their part in keeping a clean sheet.

The Catalans cruised to victory over the English side at the Camp Nou in the fourth round of the league phase.

"Yes, the win was important," Flick told Movistar after the game, in comments reported by Spanish newspaper "AS". "We faced a big team that defended well. We are happy with our defensive performance, as everyone gave what they had in order to finish the match with a clean sheet."

On the team's work at the back, he went on: "We have to keep working. Everyone put in an amazing performance, we were very solid and defended very well. It was great."

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It was Barcelona's first clean sheet in the Champions League since April 2025, when they beat Borussia Dortmund 4-0. They had conceded in 18 consecutive matches since, a record negative run.

Rodri's situation

The German also addressed the condition of Rodri, who felt muscular pain during the match and had to come off. "He felt some muscular discomfort, and we have to wait until tomorrow to know more," he explained.

Those words leave a question mark over the Spain midfielder's availability for Sunday's eagerly awaited La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid.

Looking ahead to that meeting, Flick pointed out his side have four days to recover and get ready. "We have 4 days to regain our readiness and play the match," he said.