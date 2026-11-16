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The heavy 5-0 defeat suffered by the Netherlands away to Germany on Monday evening has cast a shadow over head coach Xavi Hernández and his Dutch stars, who never expected the match to end in such a heavy scoreline, particularly after their emphatic 7-0 win over Greece only around three days earlier.

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Xavi said: "I am deeply disappointed, and it is a pity, because I was very proud of the players until today. What happened today was unbelievable, and it came as a shock to me as a coach." He added: "I spoke with the players and told them that we have to change our mentality. We were unable to compete today because we were not true to our values. We cannot accept that. We have to change a lot of things after today. We need players who have spirit."

He rejected any link with the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Frenkie de Jong: "That has nothing to do with what happened." Pressed on whether he might call up different players in the future, he explained: "As the coach, the responsibility for making decisions lies with me. We now have time until March, and fortunately we achieved our main objective of qualifying for the quarter-finals." Xavi went on: "It was shameful today. 99% of this result comes down to our values. We must also give credit to Germany, because we had great difficulties due to the quality of their performance."

As for what comes next, he said in comments carried by the website of Dutch broadcaster NOS: "I will monitor the players and analyse what happened." He added: "We were building something good until today, but today was the complete opposite. It is only one match, and I am personally trying to understand what happened. We will learn a great deal from this game."

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Dumfries: "It was a collective failure"

Netherlands captain Denzel Dumfries was just as blunt about the defeat: "It was a collective failure. We put in a very disappointing performance this evening."

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Tempers flared once the fifth goal went in, and Dumfries didn't hide it: "Of course there was anger between us. This should not happen, and so we expressed that to one another."

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He went on: "There was frustration, and I tried to keep my focus because you have to keep playing. In situations like this we try to hold each other's hands, but it is difficult. We were very weak in the duels and left big spaces, which made them dangerous in attacking transitions."

He also reflected on the gulf between the 7-0 win over Greece and the defeat to Germany: "After a win like that against Greece, you want to keep the good feeling, but we were unable to continue on the same path. The performance was simply not good enough."

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Dumfries held his hands up for the opener, scored by Derry Scherhant: "For the 1-0, I dropped back too far, which gave him a lot of space. He uses his right foot, I know that, and it should not have happened." And he finished: "I am always very honest with myself about these things. As I said, there is a lot of frustration."

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