First test before the summit: Barcelona break the "fog blockade" and fly to Paris

Thick fog delayed Barcelona's travel to the French capital on Monday morning, with the plane unable to take off at its scheduled time due to reduced visibility at El Prat airport ahead of Tuesday evening's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Catalan side had been due to depart at half past ten. Thick fog blanketing the runway put a stop to that, forcing the delegation to wait for take-off clearance.

More than an hour passed before the plane finally got airborne at 11.50am, touching down in the Paris area at around two in the afternoon local time.

That delay disrupted Barcelona's build-up to the eagerly awaited meeting with PSG, cutting into the time the squad had set aside for their planned arrangements on French soil, even if it ran to only a few hours.

Barcelona now gear up for a tough test against the Parisian giants, a fixture drawing huge interest as both sides chase a positive result in Europe.