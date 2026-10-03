Saudi Arabia's Greek head coach Georgios Donis has sprung a surprise involving an Al-Hilal player for the clash with Qatar in the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

The Saudis face Qatar today, Saturday, at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the semi-final of the Gulf tournament.

Donis named his starting line-up and left out Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, who had featured in every one of Saudi Arabia's group-stage matches. It was a major shock.

Stranger still, the Greek coach ignored Nawaf Boushal, an occasional right-back, and turned instead to Al-Hilal full-back Mohammed Mahzari, who had not played a single minute in the group stage.

This will be Mahzari's first official appearance for Saudi Arabia. His call-up rewards the outstanding form he has shown at Al-Hilal since arriving from Al-Taawoun last summer.

Hassan Tambakti also drops to the bench, with Donis trusting Abdulelah Al-Amri and Jihad Zikri in the heart of defence and Metab Al-Harbi at left-back.

Up front, Firas Al-Buraikan leads the line ahead of Abdullah Al-Hamdan, backed by the trio of Sultan Mandash, Saleh Abu Al-Shamat and Hammam Al-Hammami.

Saudi Arabia took maximum points from their group. Qatar collected 7 points to finish second in the other group on goal difference behind the UAE.

Whoever wins this one will meet the victor of the UAE-Oman tie in the Gulf 27 final next Tuesday.

The Saudi national team's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Mohammed Al-Owais

Defence: Mohammed Mahzari - Jihad Zikri - Abdulelah Al-Amri - Metab Al-Harbi

Midfield: Mohammed Kanno - Nasser Al-Dawsari - Saleh Abu Al-Shamat

Attack: Sultan Mandash - Firas Al-Buraikan - Hammam Al-Hammami