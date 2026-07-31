Fine and transfer ban: the English FA imposes sanctions on Chelsea

Chelsea have been hit with a suspended two-window transfer ban and a 10 million pounds sterling fine after the Football Association found them guilty of breaching transfer rules.

The ban stretches across two transfer windows but remains suspended, the FA confirmed.

According to Britain's "The Sun" newspaper, Chelsea escaped a suspended six-point deduction after a secret appeal. They will still have to pay a fine running into several millions.

The club had faced 74 charges of breaching FA rules in September 2025, and duly lodged an appeal.

Those 74 charges related to conduct that "spanned from 2009 to 2022", covering the deals for Willian, Eden Hazard and Samuel Eto'o.

Chelsea's current management chose to self-report the club to the FA.

A statement issued by the FA on Friday read: "A financial penalty of 10 million pounds sterling and a suspended registration ban for two transfer windows have been imposed on Chelsea for breaching The Football Association's football agents regulations, working with intermediaries regulations, and third-party investment in players regulations."

It added: "The FA charged Chelsea with committing 74 breaches of FA Rule E1.2 after the current owners self-reported the misconduct immediately upon purchasing the club. The FA continues to investigate the individual misconduct arising from this case."

The statement went on: "Chelsea admitted 74 breaches of FA Rule E1.2 before the hearing convened, and an independent regulatory commission imposed a six-point deduction, which would have been suspended until 30 June 2027, and a fine of 10 million pounds sterling."

The FA explained: "The club appealed against the suspended points deduction, and an independent appeal board upheld the appeal and overturned this penalty after a further hearing. Instead, the appeal board imposed a registration ban for two full and consecutive transfer windows, suspended until 30 June 2027."

Rounding off the statement: "The 10 million pounds sterling fine imposed by the regulatory commission was not subject to appeal, and the full amount will be invested in youth football."