Final details: Bayern Munich on the verge of settling Harry Kane's future

Bayern Munich have reached the final stages of negotiations with their English striker Harry Kane over extending his contract until 2029.

The Bavarian club are on the verge of securing their striker's future. According to exclusive information from "Sky Sport Germany", Bayern and Kane have made notable progress in talks to renew his deal.

His current agreement runs until the summer of 2027 and is set to stretch to 2029. Both parties have entered the final stretch, ironing out the last details of the new contract.

Everything is going to plan, and confidence runs high on both sides that the extension can be wrapped up.

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Nobody has put pen to paper yet, and no date has been set for the signing.

Kane joined Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023 for around 100 million euros. Since then the 33-year-old has scored 152 goals and laid on 34 assists in 154 official matches.

At Bayern, the England captain has lifted two Bundesliga titles, the German Cup and the Super Cup twice. He has also finished the Bundesliga's top scorer in all three of his seasons.