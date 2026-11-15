Arsène Wenger rejected a request from officials at UEFA to run against Gianni Infantino for the presidency of FIFA.
The legendary French coach, aged 77, had emerged as one of the potential candidates to unseat the controversial Infantino at the FIFA presidential elections scheduled for next March.
According to British newspaper "The Times", Wenger withdrew from the race after consulting senior football officials, dealing a heavy blow to UEFA's efforts to change the current FIFA president.
UEFA believed the French coach was one of the few names with enough international credibility to mount a serious challenge to the incumbent.
Prominent figures within FIFA, by contrast, encouraged Wenger not to run. The former Arsenal manager ultimately decided against competing with the man who appointed him to his current role.
Wenger has served as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development since 2019, a year after ending his remarkable 22-year career with Arsenal.
His decision came amid rising tension between UEFA and Infantino over a controversial proposal to sell commercial stakes in future World Cup editions to private sector investors.
Known as the "FIFA Forward Foundation", the project sparked a wide wave of objections from football bodies around the world before it was abandoned.
Wenger had publicly distanced himself from those proposals, stressing that he only learned of them through media reports. He also welcomed their withdrawal.
For several months, UEFA searched for a rival with the credibility to face Infantino, FIFA president since 2016.
Infantino, 56, still managed to secure significant support from football bodies in Africa and Asia, strengthening his position ahead of the vote.
Japanese football official Kozo Tashima has already announced his intention to challenge Infantino. UEFA, meanwhile, can still look for another candidate before the nomination deadline on Wednesday.
Any candidate wishing to contest the elections must secure the backing of at least five national football associations. The vote is set for 18 March in the Moroccan capital, Rabat.
Wenger remains one of the most respected figures in football, having led Arsenal to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups during his remarkable spell at the club.
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm