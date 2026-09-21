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FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATLETICO MADRID-REAL MADRIDAFP
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

Final decision from referees over escalation against Mourinho in response to his comments

J. Mourinho
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga
Portugal
Spain

The controversy continues after the Madrid derby

The Spanish football referees' association has decided to take no action against Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho before the disciplinary committee over his comments following the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the referees' association had been weighing a complaint alongside the legal department of the Technical Committee of Referees. They wanted to refer Mourinho's post-match remarks to the Spanish Football Federation, opening a file that could have ended with a sanction for the Portuguese.

Those deliberations ran throughout Monday. In the end, the association ruled out filing the complaint.

No action will follow for now, despite the manager's comments after the match. Mourinho had criticised head referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias, and reserved his sharpest words for the man in charge of the video assistant referee technology, Daniel Trujillo Suarez.

He questioned the Madrid referee's competence, pointing out that the official does not hold international status and, despite reaching the age of 41, has yet to take charge of a big match.

LaLiga
Deportivo Alaves crest
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL

For the referee in the video room, the Portuguese dredged up incidents from last season involving Real Madrid.

Mourinho therefore escapes a possible punishment. Had the file gone ahead, the sanction could have reached a four-match suspension, plus a fine ranging between 601 and 3,005.06 euros.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

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