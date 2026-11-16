Former Portuguese star Luis Figo has returned to his social media spats with Spanish politicians, becoming embroiled in a fresh row with Catalan politician Gabriel Rufián after a sarcastic remark about the possibility of the former Real Madrid and Barcelona player taking up a government post in Spain.
It started when Rufián joked on social media that Figo could be appointed Spain's sports minister. Figo didn't take it as banter. He hit back with a message loaded with direct political criticism.
He posted his reply on "X", later deleting it, and opened with a sarcastic line: "Missing me already? Look at what they've come to."
The former player went on: "They wanted to unite everyone on the left, and now they've ended up in Podemos. What people won't do to survive... You've had a bad experience before, remember? What people won't do to live off the system... But they no longer fool anyone."
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His tone was combative. Figo went well beyond the sports minister joke to attack the political leanings and alliances Rufián had referred to, opening a fresh front in the pair's online feud.
Figo is no stranger to clashes with Spanish political figures. He has regularly traded blows with them on social media in recent years, and the habit resurfaced this weekend.
Now an adviser to UEFA, Figo enjoyed a playing career that took in major clubs including Barcelona and Real Madrid, alongside his international career with Portugal.
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Rufián wasn't finished. After seeing the post, Gabriel Rufián hit back by reposting an old Spanish newspaper headline reading "Figo the mercenary", a reference to the Portuguese star's move from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000, one of the most controversial transfers in Spanish football history.
The Catalan politician added a terse caption that pointed straight at that move: "Not all of us sell ourselves." The jibe reignited the feud and dragged up an episode that has clung to Figo's name for more than 26 years.
The Portuguese legend was Barcelona's captain and the symbol of the team. Then Florentino Pérez, campaigning for the Real presidency in 2000, promised Madrid fans he would sign him, and paid his release clause of 62 million euros. Barcelona supporters saw it as a monumental betrayal and greeted him at Camp Nou with jeers and chants. Figo, meanwhile, became one of the "Galacticos" and led Real to major titles, most notably the Champions League.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
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Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
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The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
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Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
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