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Germany's national football team are closing in on the FIFA world rankings' top 10 again.

Jürgen Klopp's side have climbed from 13th to 11th in the latest rankings after Nations League wins in Serbia (3-1 ) and against the Netherlands (5-0) .

Klopp's team have moved ahead of Switzerland and Mexico and now sit just behind Colombia. The Netherlands, in ninth, are also within reach. Spain remain at the top. But the world champions' lead has narrowed slightly after their defeat to Thomas Tuchel's England side, their first in 43 matches. Argentina, France and England are close behind.

Morocco have climbed two places to a historic fifth. The North Africans have never been ranked higher since the FIFA world rankings were introduced in 1993.

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Germany have not climbed higher than ninth since July 2018 (when they topped the world rankings). They were 10th before the World Cup finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

FIFA world rankings top 20 (November 2026)