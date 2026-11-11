Fifa warned with its old prophecy: Tebas says football faces a dangerous turning point

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Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish league, has warned of the increasing risks facing domestic football competitions, arguing that the repercussions of certain footballing decisions and institutions are no longer merely a potential threat, but have already become a reality the game is living through.

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According to the website of Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Tebas told the Social Football Summit in Turin: "We are not facing a threat to our domestic competitions, rather we are already living the danger." The major leagues, he stressed, must look to the future rather than chase short-term gains.

Thinking has to extend to the medium and long term, the La Liga president explained, with the new tournaments and their future impact demanding proper study. He pointed to the Club World Cup, questioning what it will do to football after five or six years.

Clubs who play no part in the European competitions suffer most from the changes sweeping through the game, Tebas argued, recalling the battle of the 2018-2019 season over the Champions League revamp.

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Back then, he revealed, UEFA, FIFA and the European Club Association tried to reshape the Champions League along lines that mirrored the European Super League proposal. That confrontation mattered, he insisted, and it ended with victory for those who refused the change.

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Setting out Spain's stance, Tebas took aim at some of football's institutions. "We are not afraid to state that some institutions act in a way that harms this industry. FIFA must change," he said. Europe boasts more than 60,000 professional players, he added, yet the entire industry revolves around just 20 clubs, leaving the rest exposed to real danger.

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Economic interests sit tangled up in these competitions, and Tebas stressed the need to protect the whole thing rather than favour a handful of clubs. "On many occasions, the interests of the competition do not align with the interests of some clubs, and we must work to change this direction," he explained.

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He fancies his chances of winning the fight. Ten years ago, some branded him a pessimist for predicting where the game would end up. Today's developments, he reckons, prove his old fears were well founded.

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On the stranglehold the international and European federations hold over the running of the game, he finished: "UEFA and FIFA possess a monopoly, and I respect this monopoly as long as their decisions are free and transparent and serve the interest of preserving the integrity of European football."

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