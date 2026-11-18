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The new FIFA world rankings for national teams, published by world football's governing body today, Wednesday 18 November 2026, marked a historic shift for Arab and African football. Morocco made an extraordinary leap into the top five teams in the world, an unprecedented achievement for Arab football. Results for the other Arab nations were mixed, with Egypt dropping in the world standings, while Algeria and Saudi Arabia remained among the leading Arab sides.

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According to the official update on the website of the International Federation of Association Football, Spain remain top of the world rankings despite losing to England. Argentina and France hold second and third, England are fourth. But Morocco stole the spotlight, climbing to fifth in the world.

Morocco make history: an exceptional Arab and African achievement

Morocco climbed two places to reach fifth in the world with 1809.37 points. That makes them the first Arab team ever to get there, and only the second African side, after Nigeria, who were ranked fifth in April 1994.

This is no fleeting bump in the table. It reflects years of serious growth in Moroccan football, which has turned the Atlas Lions into a side capable of taking on the game's heavyweights.

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A 1-0 win over Niger in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying boosted their tally. The run of positive results goes on, and Morocco have shown they belong among the world's elite.

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Slip-ups by several direct rivals helped too. Portugal fell to sixth with 1801.28 points and Brazil to seventh with 1800.91 points, leaving the Atlas Lions ahead of two of world football's giants.

It's another landmark for a side that made history at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, becoming the first African and Arab team to reach the semi-finals, and that has stayed a strong presence in international competition ever since.

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Egypt drop

Egypt, meanwhile, slipped again. The new ranking data places them 26th in the world with 1580.49 points, one place lower than in the previous rankings.

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A goalless draw with Malawi in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations cost the Pharaohs 8.98 points and dented their position in the ranking calculations.

Still, Egypt remain among Africa's top teams, third on the continent behind Morocco and Senegal. They're also second among Arab nations, behind only the Atlas Lions.

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Algeria came 28th in the world, third among Arab nations behind Morocco and Egypt. Saudi Arabia sit 54th, fourth among the Arab sides.

Next come Tunisia in 59th, Qatar in 60th, Iraq in 63rd, the UAE in 67th and Jordan in 72nd.

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Further down, Oman were 80th, Syria 88th, Palestine 92nd and Bahrain 97th.

The Comoros were 107th in the world, Mauritania 110th, Lebanon 112th, Libya 113th and Kuwait 132nd, while Yemen came 147th.

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Spain stay top, Argentina close in and England jump

Spain held on to first place with 2004.48 points. Their thrilling 3-2 defeat by England cost them 8.68 points, but the Three Lions' victory wasn't enough to knock them off the top.

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Argentina are second with 1966.13 points. A resounding 7-0 win over Costa Rica let them capitalise on the leaders' defeat and narrow the gap to Spain.

France picked up an extra 2.75 points to sit third with 1950.82. England's win over Spain earned them 8.68 points and lifted them to fourth with 1938.90.

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Below them, Morocco are fifth, Portugal sixth and Brazil seventh, with Belgium eighth on 1790.37 points and the Netherlands ninth on 1774.06. Colombia complete the top ten, entering in tenth with 1735.90 points.