FIFA power struggle intensifies! Surprise favourite to challenge Infantino

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UEFA's search for an "anti-Infantino" is intensifying amid the FIFA power struggle.

After Arsène Wenger ruled himself out, Britain's Guardian named French football federation president Philippe Diallo (63) as the favourite on Monday. SID's information backs that up. Hungary's Sandor Csanyi (73) has also been mentioned as a potential challenger to FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

UEFA's leadership held further talks on Monday. A virtual meeting of the heads of all European associations is reportedly scheduled for Tuesday. With the nomination deadline on Wednesday, UEFA still expect to present an alternative to Infantino. FIFA director Wenger, whom UEFA had urged to stand, will not campaign against Infantino.

At a summit in Berlin in October, the heads of Europe's associations outlined their vision for new FIFA leadership and reforms. But UEFA vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke told RTL on Friday that they had "not yet fully considered the decision on an alternative to Infantino". He said he would like a "credible candidate": "Because things cannot go on like this."

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Diallo, president of the French football federation FFF since 2023, is a member of UEFA's executive committee. His position on Infantino changed over the course of the year. In the summer, the Frenchman signed a letter supporting the FIFA president's bid for another term. In September, following the collapse of the World Cup investor deal, the FFF withdrew its support for Infantino's re-election.

Infantino has consolidated his power base ahead of the election in March 2027 in Rabat, Morocco, and has the backing of many football officials. Japan's Kozo Tashima, a member of the FIFA Council, and Swiss former professional Ramon Vega have so far announced their candidacies. They need the support of at least five associations to get onto the ballot.