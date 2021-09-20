FIFA 22 ratings: Salah, Van Dijk, Mane & Liverpool's best players revealed

EA Sports have released the player ratings for the latest FIFA launch in October, and here are the Reds' player ratings

Once again firing on all cylinders after a season plagued by injuries, Liverpool look back to their brilliant best as they aim to challenge for English and European honours this term.

It was a fairly quiet summer window for Jurgen Klopp and Co., with Ibrahima Konate's signing from RB Leipzig the only notable acquisition, but the nucleus of their Premier League and Champions League-winning squad is roughly still as it was.

So, what are the Reds stars' player ratings in FIFA 22? Ahead of the game's release on October 1 , Goal has everything you need to know about how the players have been scored.

Liverpool FIFA 22 player ratings

Player Position FIFA 22 rating Mohamed Salah RW 89 Virgil van Dijk CB 89 Alisson GK 89 Sadio Mane LW 89 Trent Alexander-Arnold RB 87 Andy Robertson LB 87 Fabinho CDM 86 Thiago CM 86 Roberto Firmino CF 85 Jordan Henderson CDM 84 Joel Matip CB 83 Joe Gomez CB 82 Diego Jota LW 82 Naby Keita CM 80 James Milner CM 79 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain CM 79 Ibrahima Konate CB 78 Divock Origi ST 76

Four of Liverpool's biggest stars are tied for the top rating in the team, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Alisson and Virgil van Dijk all clocking in at 89.

Article continues below

Flying full-back pairing Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold also score highly with ratings of 87.

There are some decent options in midfield too, with Fabinho and Thiago rated at 86, while Roberto Firmino, who will lead the line, gets 85.