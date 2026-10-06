Feyenoord see player who last featured on 12 April return

Jakub Moder is edging closer to a return at Feyenoord. The Rotterdam club shared photos on Tuesday showing the Polish midfielder back in training. It is still unclear when Moder will return to the first team.

One image shows Moder in a duel with Gonçalo Borges, suggesting the Pole is fit enough to resume full training. He had been out for Feyenoord in recent months with a persistent knee injury.

Earlier, Giovanni van Bronckhorst said he hoped Moder would return to Feyenoord around the international break. He could now be included in the matchday squad on Saturday for the home game against AZ.

Moder last played for Feyenoord on 12 April this year, when they drew 1-1 with NEC. Since then, the 27-year-old midfielder has been struggling with serious knee problems, which have kept him out.

Meanwhile, Anis Hadj Moussa and Tsuyoshi Watanabe returned from the international break with minor knocks. Both were on the training pitch on Tuesday and appear ready for Feyenoord's crunch clash with AZ.

Club watcher Martijn Krabbendam said on the Dick Voormekaar podcast that Hadj Moussa and Watanabe are simply available for this weekend. Van Bronckhorst will provide clarity at a press moment on Friday.