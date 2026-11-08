Feyenoord’s probable starting XI: Van Bronckhorst makes one change

On Sunday, Feyenoord return to Vriendenloterij Eredivisie action away to sc Heerenveen, with Voetbalzone expecting Giovanni van Bronckhorst to stick with familiar names. The match in Friesland kicks off at 12:15, with live coverage on ESPN 2.

Tjark Ernst starts in goal at the Abe Lenstra Stadion. Givairo Read, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Mika Mármol and Javi López line up from right to left across the visitors' defence. Now fully fit again, Watanabe replaces Thijs Kraaijeveld, who played against Inter on Tuesday. Jerry St. Juste misses out through injury.

In midfield, Feyenoord will field Charles Vanhoutte, Oussama Targhalline and Gjivai Zechiël in the far north. Targhalline was feeling slightly unwell and trained individually, but is fit enough to start.

Anis Hadj Moussa starts on the right, with Nacho Ferri the focal point through the middle and captain Luciano Valente on the left.

At a media briefing on Friday, Van Bronckhorst said Reiss Nelson and Shaqueel van Persie are fit enough to come on as substitutes. Gijs Smal, Bart Nieuwkoop, Jordan Bos, Thomas Beelen and Jakub Moder are unavailable on Sunday.

Next matches HEE Eredivisie 06:15 FEY

Feyenoord dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Fortuna Sittard before losing 3-0 to Inter. Heerenveen beat NEC 1-0 and are among the sides just below the top.

Predicted line-up: Ernst; Read, Watanabe, Mármol, López; Vanhoutte, Targhalline, Zechiël; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente.