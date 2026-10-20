Feyenoord return to Champions League action on Wednesday against Real Betis in the league phase. Giovanni van Bronckhorst is set to name a strong side in Spain, Voetbalzone predicts. The match kicks off in Seville at 21:00, with live coverage on Ziggo Sport Select.

Van Bronckhorst started Thijs Kraaijeveld, Sem Steijn and Gaoussou Diarra against Telstar last Saturday, when Feyenoord won 3-4. None of the three is expected to start against Real Betis on Wednesday.

Tjark Ernst is set to start in goal for Feyenoord, with Givairo Read at right-back and Mika Mármol at left-back. Jeremiah St. Juste returns to the heart of the defence alongside Tsuyoshi Watanabe.

Oussama Targhalline replaces Steijn, who scored twice against Telstar, in midfield. Charles Vanhoutte and Gjivai Zechiël complete Feyenoord's midfield in Spain.

Anis Hadj Moussa will play on the right wing on Wednesday, with Luciano Valente returning on the left. Nacho Ferri will lead the line for the visitors in a front three.

Feyenoord beat Como 3-2 in impressive fashion last week. Real Betis defeated FC Porto 3-2, then suffered a 2-5 home defeat against FC Barcelona three days later.

Predicted Feyenoord line-up: Ernst; Read, St. Juste, Wattanabe, Mármol; Vanhoutte, Targhalline, Zechiël; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente.