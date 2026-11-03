Feyenoord’s Champions League report card: failing grades abound on a dramatic night

Feyenoord offered little resistance as Inter beat them 3-0 on Tuesday in the Champions League group stage, a major setback for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side. Voetbalzone give the Rotterdam side's starters and players who played at least 45 minutes their usual ratings.

Tjark Ernst 4

The German goalkeeper looked poorly positioned for Yann Aurel Bisseck's early opener. The right-back curled the ball into the far corner, leaving Ernst with no answer. Ernst later fumbled a back-pass, though Feyenoord escaped unpunished. He picked the ball out of his net twice more on a dreadful night for the Rotterdam side.

Givairo Read - 4.5

Thijs Kraaijeveld - 6

Giovanni van Bronckhorst sprang a surprise by giving the young defender a chance. Kraaijeveld could do nothing to prevent Inter's second goal, a close-range header from Pio Esposito after a deflected shot. Otherwise, he did not look out of place against the wily Italian opponents, but the man-marker and his team-mates still endured a harsh lesson. Shortly before the end, Mats Deijl replaced Kraaijeveld.

Mika Mármol - 5

Javi López - 4.5

Charles Vanhoutte - 4

Inter's physical strength troubled the Belgian midfielder, who offered little in attack, particularly in the first half. His performances in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie had been markedly different. With Vanhoutte struggling, Tobias van den Elshout replaced him at half-time.

Oussama Targhalline - 6

Gjivai Zechiël - 5

Anis Hadj Moussa - 5.5

Up against Inter's tough, experienced defenders and their double marking, the right winger struggled in the first half. The Algerian's individual moves rarely came off, though he produced a fine one after half an hour. Goalkeeper Josep Martínez made the save. After the break, Moussa still could not make his mark on the struggling home side's play.

Nacho Ferri - 4.5

Luciano Valente - 5

Tobias van den Elshout - 5