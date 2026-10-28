The KNVB have fined Feyenoord €7,500 and handed them a suspended sanction following fireworks-related violence during their away match against SC Cambuur on 23 August, the association announced through its official channels on Wednesday.

In the 12th minute, Feyenoord supporters set off fireworks en masse. Some landed in a section containing Cambuur supporters, injuring seven people.

The injured supporters suffered injuries including hearing damage, burns and eye injuries. Feyenoord goalkeeper Tjark Ernst narrowly avoided being hit by a firework rocket.

In response, Feyenoord identified 47 perpetrators and immediately imposed stadium bans. The Rotterdam club also took no away supporters to their matches against PEC Zwolle and NEC in the following weeks. Those steps explain the KNVB's 'lenient' sanction.

Next matches FEY Eredivisie 11:30 SIT

The full sanction comprises a €7,500 fine and a suspended requirement for Feyenoord to play one match without away supporters. Feyenoord have accepted it.