Oussama Targhalline has no shortage of interest. Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reported on Thursday that four clubs are keen on the Feyenoord midfielder.

Hull City are currently leading the race for the Feyenoord player, according to Di Marzio. The club, who were promoted to the Premier League, have already made two bids to Feyenoord.

Francesco Farioli's Porto are also tracking developments around Targhalline closely. Atalanta and Bologna are in the market as well, Di Marzio emphasised on Thursday.

Over the coming period, Targhalline will weigh up all options. He will then decide whether his future lies at Feyenoord or whether he wants an adventure in a top European league.

Feyenoord, however, strongly disagree with ESPN's reporting on Targhalline. Earlier on Wednesday, the broadcaster of, among others, the Eredivisie wrote that the midfielder and his employers are heading for a split.

ESPN said the possible split stems from contract talks that ended in disappointment. Feyenoord had initially planned to improve Targhalline's deal, it was claimed. Those negotiations then ended disappointingly for Targhalline, according to ESPN.

Targhalline spent the full 90 minutes on the bench on Sunday as Feyenoord were held to a 2-2 draw by Go Ahead Eagles. His contract at De Kuip runs until the summer of 2028.