Feyenoord rally after half-time to claim hard-fought point in Eindhoven

PSV and Feyenoord drew 1-1 in Eindhoven on Sunday afternoon. Peter Bosz's side dominated the first half. Feyenoord were much better after the break, but the draw leaves them four points ahead of PSV under Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

In an energetic opening spell, PSV had the best chances. Guus Til had a chance to shoot but chose to cross, and Feyenoord cleared easily. Ivan Perisic then tried to catch Tjark Ernst out at his near post, but the German was not fooled.

PSV's dominance paid off in the 21st minute. A cleared cross fell to Lutsharel Geertruida, of all people, and he sent the ball back in. His cross found Til, who volleyed into the top corner without hesitation: 1-0.

After half an hour, Feyenoord had a big chance to equalise. Nacho Ferri met a sharp cross from Oussama Targhalline, but Matej Kovar made a fine save from the Spaniard's effort.





Perisic shot just wide after a mistake by Charles Vanhoutte shortly before half-time. Armando Obispo then headed Sergiño Dest's cross against the outside of the post.

Having improved after the break, Feyenoord drew level. Anis Hadj Moussa dribbled in from the right and struck a fine shot into the far corner: 1-1.

Ferri headed towards goal from a corner immediately after the equaliser, but goalkeeper Kovar saved again. Shortly afterwards, Ruben van Bommel shot just over for PSV.

With 15 minutes remaining, Geertruida calmly finished Perisic's clever backheel and thought he had put PSV back in front. The assistant referee rightly raised his flag before Geertruida could celebrate.

In the closing stages, Til and Obispo went close for PSV, while Hadj Moussa tested Kovar again. None could change the score.