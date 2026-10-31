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Eurojackpot KNVB BekerIMAGO
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Feyenoord, PSV and NEC make use of an unusual rule in the KNVB Cup; Ajax decide otherwise

KNVB Cup
Feyenoord
PSV Eindhoven
NEC Nijmegen
Ajax
FC Twente
AZ Alkmaar

Feyenoord, PSV and NEC plan to postpone their second-round Eurojackpot KNVB Cup ties, according to Voetbal International

With the second-round matches originally set for 1, 2 and 3 December, clubs competing in Europe can move their ties to 15, 16 or 17 December. 

Ajax and FC Twente also had that option, VI reports, but have decided against it. AZ will decide later whether to accept the offer. 

Feyenoord travel to GVVV in the cup, PSV host Vitesse and NEC visit Excelsior '31. None looks a particularly tough draw, but all three clubs would rather play later in December. 

Another Conference League round on 17 December effectively ruled out postponement for Ajax and FC Twente from the start. Ajax will therefore host FC Den Bosch in early December, while FC Twente travel to Fortuna Sittard.

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