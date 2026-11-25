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Gonçalo Borges is making strides at Feyenoord, club reporter Martijn Krabbendam says on the Dick Voormekaar Podcast. The Portuguese forward appears to be gaining manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst's trust.

"I thought Borges made a positive impact off the bench against Excelsior and FC Porto," says the Feyenoord reporter. "It's as if something has clicked for him. He used to make runs blindly and see where they led, but that has changed. Borges has awareness, passes the ball and keeps moving. He can also make the difference with an individual move."

"If Borges keeps developing like this, he could be a player Feyenoord get a lot out of," Krabbendam predicts. "They should be pleased about that at Feyenoord, because he didn't come for free. It's impressive from him, because he had been completely written off."

Krabbendam also turns to Shaqueel van Persie's surprise start against Porto on Tuesday. "He's a different type of player from Nacho Ferri, but he didn't have an easy game against Porto's central defence."

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"There were spells when you could see that Van Persie has excellent technique and is a good player to combine with. One-touch passes and movement. Van Bronckhorst can vary things more, and that was the explanation too," Krabbendam says.

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Van Persie could start Sunday's De Klassieker against Ajax on the bench, the club reporter believes. "I got the impression after the press conference that Ferri will play again on Sunday. That's what you want as a top club, to be able to choose between different types of players. They can do that in attack now."

Florian Kastenmeier looks set to keep his place in goal for Feyenoord. The German goalkeeper got the nod ahead of compatriot Tjark Ernst on Tuesday and performed well. "The problem in goal seems to have been resolved with Kastenmeier now, too."

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Krabbendam expects plenty of pressure when Feyenoord meet Ajax this weekend. "You simply have to win that match at De Kuip on Sunday. Ajax aren't playing brilliantly, but look at the squad they have, their bench and who they can bring on. Then compare that with Feyenoord's bench. There's a world of difference between the players PSV and Ajax can bring on and those Feyenoord can bring on."

"Feyenoord bring on Van den Elshout," the journalist says by way of example. "He's not a player who gives you a different option. He's a player who does his job, but he's no Julian Brandt with who knows how many international caps to his name. PSV bring on Ricardo Pepi, Paul Wanner, you name it. But everyone knew this beforehand, and it will stay that way for the foreseeable future."