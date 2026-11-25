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Gonçalo Borges is making strides at Feyenoord, says club correspondent Martijn Krabbendam on the Dick Voormekaar Podcast. The Portuguese forward appears to be winning the trust of manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

"I thought Borges made a positive impact off the bench against Excelsior and FC Porto," said the Feyenoord correspondent. "It's as if he's flipped a switch. Before, he would take players on blindly and see where it got him, but that's over. Borges looks up, passes the ball and keeps moving. He also has the individual ability to make the difference."

"If Borges keeps developing like this, he could be a player Feyenoord get a lot out of," Krabbendam predicted. "They should be pleased about that at Feyenoord, because he didn't come for free. It's impressive from him, because he had been completely written off."

Krabbendam also weighed in on Shaqueel van Persie's surprise start against Porto on Tuesday. "He's a different type of player from Nacho Ferri, but he didn't have an easy game against Porto's central defence."

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"There were spells when you could see that Van Persie has excellent technique and is a good player to link up with. He plays quick passes and keeps moving. Van Bronckhorst can vary things more, which was the explanation too," Krabbendam said.

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The club correspondent believes Van Persie could start Sunday's De Klassieker against Ajax on the bench. "I got the impression after the press conference that Ferri will play again on Sunday. That's what you want as a top club, to be able to choose between different types of player. They can do that in attack now."

Feyenoord also look set to keep Florian Kastenmeier in goal. The German goalkeeper got the nod over compatriot Tjark Ernst on Tuesday and performed well. "The problem in goal seems to have been resolved with Kastenmeier too."

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Krabbendam expects plenty of pressure ahead of this weekend's meeting with Ajax. "You simply have to win that game at De Kuip on Sunday. Ajax aren't playing brilliantly, but look at the squad they have, their bench and who they can bring on. Then compare that with Feyenoord's bench. There's a world of difference between what PSV and Ajax can bring on and what Feyenoord can bring on."

"At Feyenoord, Van den Elshout comes on," the journalist said by way of example. "He's not a player who gives you a different option. He's a player who does his job, but he's no Julian Brandt with who knows how many international caps. PSV bring on Ricardo Pepi, Paul Wanner, you name it. But everyone knew this beforehand and it will remain that way for the time being."