Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
imago-sport-1081158374.jpgBox to Box Pictures
Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

Feyenoord lose behind-closed-doors friendly a day after blunder in the Eredivisie

Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar
Feyenoord
AZ Alkmaar
Eredivisie

Feyenoord lost 2-1 to Belgian side KVC Westerlo in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Monday. Shaqueel van Persie gave the Rotterdam club the lead, but it was not enough to secure victory.

Van Persie junior pounced on a Sem Steijn corner and finished well. Westerlo drew level before half-time and took charge after the restart.

Feyenoord started with the players who had been on the bench in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Go Ahead Eagles. Sipke Hulshoff and Saïd Bakkati, rather than Giovanni van Bronckhorst, gave the instructions from the touchline.

After the break, Casper Tengstedt and Jivayno Zinhagel replaced Van Persie and Jordan Lotomba. An hour in, Luka Ivanusec came on for Gonçalo Borges on the right wing. 

Late on, Tengstedt had two chances to erase the 2-1 deficit but could not find the net. Feyenoord therefore left the pitch with a narrow defeat.

Eredivisie
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
AZ Alkmaar crest
AZ Alkmaar
AZA

Attention now turns back to the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie. After dropping costly points against Go Ahead on Sunday, Feyenoord visit promoted side SC Cambuur on Sunday, with their hosts still without a point after two rounds. 

Feyenoord line-up: Bossin; Lotomba (Zinhagel), Deijl, Ahmedhodzic, Wessels; Steijn, Kasanwirjo, Van den Elshout; Van Persie (Tengstedt), Ferri, Borges (Ivanusec).

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google